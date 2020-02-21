John Morrison on Radio Sport losing cricket commentary rights
- Author
- Newstalk ZB,
- Publish Date
- Fri, 21 Feb 2020, 2:15PM
John Morrison on Radio Sport losing cricket commentary rights
- Author
- Newstalk ZB,
- Publish Date
- Fri, 21 Feb 2020, 2:15PM
Radio Sport has announced it has chosen not to renew the rights to broadcast live commentary of New Zealand Cricket's domestic season (domestic and international matches played in New Zealand) next summer.
Former Black Cap John Morrison joined Mike Hosking to discuss what this means for the future of broadcasting cricket in New Zealand.
LISTEN TO THE AUDIO ABOVE