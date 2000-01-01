Latest
- Police hunting man after shot fired at vehicle in Glen Innes 53 minutes ago
- Teen admits manslaughter charge after death of Christchurch man 1 hour ago
- National leader Simon Bridges changes his mind on Three Strikes law 2 hours ago
- Mum of murdered Christchurch 3-year old slams 'racist' criminal justice system 3 hours ago
- Peter Dutton planning 2nd challenge to be Australian prime minister 3 hours ago
- 'You're at the wrong press conference': Peters keeps out of Aussie politics 4 hours ago
- Navy to buy second-hand vessel from Norway 4 hours ago
- Vodafone faces 10 charges over billing errors 4 hours ago
- South African expats warn of 'civil war' over land seizures 5 hours ago
- Vodafone charged for overcharging customers 6 hours ago
- Govt sets new rules for wheel clamping 7 hours ago
- Another step forward for Christchurch Cathedral restoration 7 hours ago
- Expert: Bowel screening programme misses too many cancers 7 hours ago
- 'A miracle no one died': Head-on collision near-miss caught on camera 8 hours ago
- Scammers target widow two days after husband's death 8 hours ago
- Trump implicated by ex-lawyer in guilty plea 8 hours ago
- Tributes flow following death of Greg Boyed 8 hours ago
- Air NZ tickets on sale from as low as $9 8 hours ago
- Bishop apologises to Dunedin over paedophiles within Catholic Church: 'It's indefensible' (2) 8 hours ago
- Bishop apologises to Dunedin over paedophiles within Catholic Church: 'It's indefensible' (1) 8 hours ago