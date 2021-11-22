Kiwi winegrowers facing their first decline in exports in 26 years

Kiwi winegrowers are facing their first decline in exports in 26 years.

New Zealand Winegrowers report shows from June 2020 to June 2021, the value of local wine exports dropped three percent to $1.87 billion.

It predicts the value of exports will fall again.

Marlborough's Loveblock Wines founder Erica Crawford told Mike Hosking it's important to note 2020 did have a bigger harvest.

“This vintage that we just had was very short, across New Zealand it was 19 percent, so of course the exports are going down.”

LISTEN ABOVE