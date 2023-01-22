'She's still my best friend': Chris Hipkins details marriage split in plea for privacy

Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has revealed his recent marriage separation in a plea to New Zealanders to respect the privacy of his wife and children.

Hipkins, speaking to media today after the Labour Party unanimously elected him leader and therefore the next Prime Minister, said he and his wife had decided about a year ago to “live separately” in a decision he described as being “in the best interest of our family”.

He stated his wife was “still my best friend” and the pair remained “incredibly close”.

The explanation, which he characterised as his “final comment on the matter”, formed part of his plea to New Zealanders to respect the privacy of his wife and two children.

Hipkins and his wife have a 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, who attend school and kindergarten respectively.

“As a member of Parliament and as a public figure, I’ve worked really hard in the time that I’ve been in politics to keep my family out of the public limelight,” Hipkins said.

“I want [my children] to grow up with a typical, Kiwi-kid life. I want them to be able to make mistakes, I want them to be able to learn and to grow without five million people looking over their shoulder, so I intend to keep them out of the public limelight.

“You won’t see pictures of them on social media or in the media and so on, and I simply ask New Zealanders to respect that as well.

“I know that putting my name forward to be a minister, to be an MP, to be the Prime Minister, I make myself public property. I absolutely accept that, but my family aren’t and I ask that people do respect that.”

Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins outlined how he wants to keep his family out of the limelight. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins’ comments about his marriage appeared to be prompted by what he called the “Wellington rumour mill”.

He set out by explaining the impact his public profile had had on his marriage.

“Being a politician’s partner and a minister’s partner, when you’re in the public spotlight as I have been, particularly during the Covid response, it’s bloody hard. Families come under an enormous amount of pressure,” he said.

“A year ago, my wife and I made the decision that we would live separately, that we would do everything we can to raise our children together.

“We remain incredibly close, she’s still my best friend, but we have made that decision in the best interest of our family.”

He referenced the “enormous scrutiny and pressure” that Ardern’s family had endured as one reason why he wanted to keep his family out of the limelight.

Hipkins, who announced Carmel Sepuloni as Deputy Prime Minister, with Kelvin Davis retaining deputy leadership of the Labour Party, will become the next Prime Minister on Wednesday when Ardern formally resigns.