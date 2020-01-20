Region:
National Party headquarters in Auckland burgled overnight

NZ Herald,
Mon, 20 Jan 2020, 10:14AM
Paula Bennett says the party is taking the break-in seriously. (Photo / NZ Herald(
NZ Herald,
Mon, 20 Jan 2020, 10:14AM

Three laptops have been stolen from the National Party's headquarters in Auckland in a break in last night, the party's deputy leader Paula Bennett has revealed.

"We're still working our way through the details of it, but it looks like three laptops were stolen," she confirmed to the Herald this morning.

She said the break in triggered an alarm.

There are few details know at this point, but Bennett said it looks as though someone had "just grabbed them [the laptops] and run".

"From an initial look, it looks like that's all that was stolen."

The Police have been contacted, she said.

"It's very early yet, but they are taking it seriously."

 

