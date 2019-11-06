'It sounded like a war zone': PM wades into Guy Fawkes debate

The bangs, pops and fizzles of Guy Fawkes in Auckland overnight has been likened to that of a war zone by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Firefighters were called to more than 50 fireworks-related blazes throughout the country, with two major blazes igniting at Mt Wellington and Mt Eden.

Following the major incidents, local iwi decided while fireworks were still available for public use, access to all maunga (volcanic cones) would be closed.

Speaking to More FM this morning, the Prime Minister said she would raise firework concerns with local councils to gather their thoughts.

"Last night in Auckland ... it was just something else," Ardern said.

"It was quite intense ... At 9.30 I recorded a little snippet of it because it sounded like a war zone in Balmoral.

"I'm just increasingly mindful of kids sleeping and of animals; but at the same time, clearly a lot of people love it."

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is not such a group.

This morning, chair of the authority Paul Majurey said the fires cause significant harm to Auckland's iconic taonga and pose a threat to people and property.

"Fireworks have been banned on the 14 maunga administered by the authority since it established in 2014 following the landmark Tāmaki Collective Treaty settlement," Majurey said.

"However, since then there have been repeated fires on the maunga at Guy Fawkes as a result of some members of the public who are unable to resist placing personal fun over public safety."

The Mt Wellington blaze was significant, with multiple crews working to extinguish the mammoth 200m by 100m inferno on the north side of the mountain.

Enormous plumes of smoke could be seen across the clear sky late last night and smoke could be smelt across the city before the fire was fully extinguished at about 2am.

There was no road access, so firefighters were forced to roll out "hundreds of metres" of hose, while a helicopter could be seen circling above the hill.

It comes as anti-fireworks groups head to Parliament next week to lobby for a ban on private sales.

A select committee is hearing submissions on the issue after three separate petitions to ban fireworks sales garnered thousands of signatures.

But fireworks importers will also be speaking to the select committee, and they think the silent majority of the public is on their side.

The Government says it currently has no plans to change the law around fireworks.