Flight tragedy: Kiwi couple killed in plane crash in Philippines

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it's providing assistance to the family of two New Zealanders who have died in the plane crash in the Philippines.

The couple were among nine people who died after a small medical evacuation plane crashed into a resort area south of Manilla and exploded in flames.

All nine people on board the small medical evacuation plane were killed on Sunday when the aircraft crashed into a resort area south of the Philippine capital and exploded in flames, officials said.

Philippine media reported the names of the victims, including New Zealanders Tom Carr and his wife Erma.

The light plane crashed into a resort compound in Pansol village in Laguna province near the foothills of Mount Makiling.

A New Zealand couple were apparently onboard the medical evacuation flight that crashed in the Philippines. Photo / via AP

Police and rescuers retrieved nine bodies from the wreckage, police said. Two people on the ground were injured and brought to a hospital.

Philippines media listed the victims as Captain Jesus Hernandez (pilot), First Officer Lino Cruz Jr, physician Garret Garcia, nurse Kirk Eoin Badilla, nurse Yamato Togawa, Ryx Gil Laput, Raymond Bulacja, patient Tom Carr and his wife Erma.

The Kiwi couple, who have been married for 23-years, were from Ruakaka in Northland and are believed to have three children.

They have been in the Philippines for about six months visiting family.

Images from social media show them celebrating birthdays and a graduation, visiting sick loved ones in a hospital and enjoying time at the beach, shopping malls, temples and family gatherings.

It's understood their eldest child is still in New Zealand and the couple were due to return home later this month.

Kiwi couple Tom and Erma Carr were killed in the plane crash.

Eric Apolonio, a spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, said the light plane was on a medical evacuation flight from southern Dipolog city in Zamboanga del Norte province and disappeared from radar for unknown reasons as it flew over Laguna, about 60 kilometres south of the capital. The plane was supposed to land in Manila.

The nine on board the plane included two pilots, two nurses, a doctor, a patient, the patient's wife and two other people, police said.

Videos posted online by witnesses showed flames and black smoke billowing from the private resort compound in Pansol, a district popular for its hot springs and swimming pools.

Firefighters and an ambulance can be seen near the scene of the crash as local officials asked villagers to step back to a safe distance.

The crash happened during the monsoon season, when fewer people visit Pansol's resorts compared to the hot summer months that ended in June.

The light plane was pictured before take off at Dipolog City airport enroute to Manila.