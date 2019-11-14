The SPCA is appealing to the public for information after a cat was shot with a crossbow pistol arrow in South Canterbury.

On Tuesday November 12 a member of the public in Pareora alerted the SPCA after a cat walked through her cat door with an arrow sticking out of its head.

The woman managed to contain the cat in her home before calling the SPCA for urgent help.

The cat had been shot with a crossbow pistol arrow, with the arrow lodged in his head, narrowly missing his brain and eyes.

"Due to this catastrophic injury and poor prognosis for survival, there was no choice but to euthanise the cat," the SPCA said in a statement.

The SPCA believes the cat may have been shot up to four days earlier – as neighbours report seeing the cat, but being unable to contain him.

The cat, a grey and white undesexed male, was approximately six years old and unmicrochipped.

"This case has really shocked the SPCA team. It's unfathomable that someone would treat an animal in this way," says SPCA Area Manager Sophie McSkimming.

"Our inspectors have launched an investigation, but we need the community's help. If you know something please tell us."

SPCA Inspectors ask that anyone who witnessed this event, has information about this incident, or knows the person/s responsible to please call them immediately on 03 473 8252.