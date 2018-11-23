Secondary school teachers reject Government offer

Secondary school teachers have overwhelmingly voted to Reject the Government's latest offer.

The Post Primary Teachers Association has just announced the result of the vote on the steps of Parliament.

Teachers also gave approval to strike in the first term next year.

President Jack Boyle says offer doesn't even come close to what teachers need or to address shortages. "We can;t wait another nine years. A complete correction, a reset is needed. I don;t like being forced to put a price tag on a children's education, but unfortunately, it looks like that's what the Government is asking us to do." Boyle says the Government is failing in its moral duty to ensure that young people have great teachers.

