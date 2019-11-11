Warning: Contains content of a sexual nature.

The second week of the trial for the man accused of murdering Grace Millane begins today.

On Friday the court heard expert forensic evidence about what police found in the accused killer's downtown Auckland apartment.

Experts said DNA tests provided "extremely strong scientific support" that blood found in the CityLife hotel room was Millane's.

A 27-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, is charged with murdering her in December last year as she was travelling the world as part of a year-long solo OE.

Crown prosecutors allege that on the night of December 1 - the eve of Millane's 22nd birthday - the accused strangled the young Brit to death in his central city apartment after the pair spent the night drinking.

After arriving in Auckland, the recent university graduate was matched with her accused killer on the dating app Tinder.

Millane's body was found crammed into a suitcase and dumped in a shallow grave in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges a week later.

The Herald brings you the latest updates from the courtroom today.

Accused's Tinder date: 'He did choke me a bit'

An Auckland woman who went on a Tinder date with the accused just a week before he met Millane says she had rough sex with the alleged killer.

The waitress matched with the accused in November last year and the pair exchanged phone numbers and began messaging each other.

"We asked each other what we prefer during sex," she said.

"I said 'I prefer rough sex and choking'. He did say he likes rough sex as well."

She told the court today that on the night of November 22 she met with the accused "at this place" - the CityLife hotel.

"It was a nice place, it looked nice. He met me in the lobby ... we went up to his room."

During the woman's evidence the accused was observed taking gulps, wiping his nose and looking down with his head between his legs.

"I drank rum and coke and he drank Heineken," the woman said, adding the pair had a friendly but personal conversation.

"It started off as just talking to each other.

"After he went to the toilet, on the way out he kissed me and it slowly moved to the bed."

Millane and the accused were filmed by CCTV cameras during their Tinder date.

She said the two had sex and the accused "did choke me a bit because that's a preference of mine".

He had one hand around her neck, she recalled.

"It was fine, it was consensual.

"My breath was a bit restricted but it was something that gave me pleasure. I didn't have to push him off me, he let go when I reached...

"It wasn't too hard that I was gasping for air, it wasn't so soft that I wouldn't be able to feel it ... it was just the right amount of pressure."

Later the pair had a couple of pizzas in the room before she left for home about an hour later, the court heard.

However, the woman had left her glasses at the accused's apartment.

She messaged him about retrieving her glasses, while the accused was later keen to meet up again, the woman said.

"He did wonder why I left so suddenly after we met up, after we had sex.

"I just said that I wanted to go home.

"He wanted to meet up for sex again but I just didn't feel it anymore - that was a week later around the 26th, 27th of November."

The woman then saw the accused again when he was on his date with Millane on the night of December 1.

She was working at one of the bar's Millane and her alleged killer drank at.

"He came in with a young lady and walked across the bar to go to a table.

"As he went up to pay I went up to him, I did say 'Hi [accused] how's it going?'

"As he was paying I just yelled '[Accused] when can I get my glasses back?'"

She recalled the young man, who said he now lived in Mt Eden, said: "Oh yeah, tonight."

On the morning of December 4 the accused returned the woman's glasses to her work.

"He messaged me and said he'd dropped them off and sorry for the whole thing," she told the court.

It was the last contact he had with him.

Another Auckland woman has told the court she matched with the accused on the dating app Tinder in February 2018.

She would continue to communicate with him via Facebook and phone the next year but never actually met the accused.

Some of their chats, she said, turned sexual.

She told the court the accused mentioned he enjoyed strangulation during sex.

"He wanted to tell me what he liked and so he did," she said.

The accused's room in the CityLife apartment complex in downtown Auckland.

Other sexual predilections included feet and domination, the woman told the court.

"He would talk about enjoying it and why he liked it ... Because it made him feel more superior and in control."

The woman said she last heard from the accused on about December 4 last year - just days after Millane died.

She said the accused had also wanted to go on a date during the weekend of December 1.

But she added: "I didn't feel comfortable meeting him with some of the things he wanted me to do."

During cross-examination by defence lawyer Ron Mansfield, the woman said while she didn't meet with the accused she would send explicit photos of herself to him.

At his request she also sent him photos of her feet.