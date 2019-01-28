Region:
Police seeking information after aggravated robbery in Rolleston

Christchurch,
Monday, 28 January 2019, 6:32p.m.
The Land Cruiser that police are searching for. (Photo / Supplied)
Canterbury police are searching for two men and a woman after an aggravated robbery this afternoon. 

Police say that the three people entered a home at Fairhurst Place in Rolleston around 4pm this afternoon. 

They allegedly assaulted a man and fled with a number of belongings, including a cell phone and the victim's Ford Falcon. 

Police have released a photo of the beige Land Cruiser that the robbers also left in. It has the number plate BLL995. 

They urge anyone with information to contact them immediately. 

 

