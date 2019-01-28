Police seeking information after aggravated robbery in Rolleston

Canterbury police are searching for two men and a woman after an aggravated robbery this afternoon.

Police say that the three people entered a home at Fairhurst Place in Rolleston around 4pm this afternoon.

They allegedly assaulted a man and fled with a number of belongings, including a cell phone and the victim's Ford Falcon.

Police have released a photo of the beige Land Cruiser that the robbers also left in. It has the number plate BLL995.

They urge anyone with information to contact them immediately.