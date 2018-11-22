President Trump defying calls to punish Saudi prince

President Donald Trump publicly thanked Saudi Arabia for plunging oil prices just a day after he was harshly criticized for deciding not to further punish the kingdom for the killing of U.S.-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump, who made clear in an exclamation-filled statement on Tuesday that he feels that the benefits of good relations with the kingdom outweigh the possibility its crown prince ordered the killing

TVNZ US Corespondent Rebecca Wright told Tim Dower Saudi Arabia is a key ally for the US in the Middle East.

"The President's own intelligence agency has concluded the Prince ordered the killing. This signals it is case closed for the Trump administration."

