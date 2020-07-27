"Between 20 September 2016 and 14 December 2017, Mr Quirke accessed another (BNZ) bank account in the name of Robin B Milligan on 76 occasions, withdrawing a total amount of $1,340,900," the summary of facts says.
Shirley Milligan would only find out about the offending two years later in January, 2018.
She reported the matter to police.
Police investigations found that more than $560,000 was spent on gambling by Edward Quirke, about the same amount on money transfers, more than $128,000 on assets and just over $121,000 in ATM withdrawals.
Claire Quirke's personal bank account also received money transferred from her father's accounts.
The couple declined to make a statement to police, but now more than $1.4m is being sought for recovery.