Government orders urgent meningococcal vaccination programme for Northland

The Government is launching an urgent immunisation programme to fight meningococcal disease in Northland, which has had the highest number of cases and deaths of the new meningococcal strain MenW.

Three of the seven nationwide MenW-related deaths this year were in Northland, including a 7-year-old girl and a teenage boy.

"The advice from clinical experts is that MenW has reached outbreak levels in Northland and we should urgently launch an immunisation programme to prevent further spread of the disease," Health Minister David Clark said.

The number of MenW cases jumped from five in 2016 to 29 this year, including seven in Northland.

Northland residents will not have to pay for the vaccine.

The vaccination programme will start on December 5 in selected high schools and community centres across Northland. It will target people aged 9 months to four years (inclusive), and those aged 13 to 19 years (inclusive).



Clark said vaccinating these age groups were the best way to reduce the spread of meningococcal disease across the entire Northland community.

He said the MenW vaccine was in short supply, but Pharmac and the Ministry of Health had sourced 20,000 doses covering four types of meningococcal disease, including A, C, W and Y.



"Pharmac and the Ministry of Health will continue to investigate the availability of further doses of the vaccine as a contingency, in case further roll-out of the programme is recommended," Clark said.

Pharmac does not release the cost of the vaccine for commercial reasons, but the cost of rolling out the programme is estimated to be between $500,000 and $700,000.

There have been 10 deaths since January due to meningococcal disease, seven of them from MenW.

They have included Whangarei seven-year-old Alexis Albert, whose grieving mother pleaded for a nationwide vaccination and awareness programme, and Kerikeri 16-year-old Dion Hodder, who died in Auckland City Hospital soon after becoming ill during a Motutapu Island youth camp.

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection that causes meningitis - an infection of the membranes that covers the brain - and septicaemia, or blood poisoning.

While meningococcal B (MenB) has long been the dominant strain in New Zealand, causing two thirds of cases of the disease, there were growing concerns over the rise of MenW.

The proportion of MenB cases dropped from 67 per cent in 2017 to 49 per cent over the year to date, while rates of MenW climbed from 11 per cent to 28 per cent.

Licensed vaccines are available to cover both the more common meningococcal B and the newer, virulent MenW strain - but neither is publicly funded as part of the national vaccination schedule.

In the early 2000s, the government rolled out a nationwide vaccination programme following a MenB outbreak, but it had since been taken off the vaccination schedule.

Medical experts say MenW can present differently to other strains, including severe respiratory tract infection such as pneumonia and, more so in adults, gastrointestinal symptoms.

Meningococcal bacteria are difficult to catch as they don't live for long outside of the body but are passed from one person to another through secretions from the nose or throat.

Within three to seven days after being exposed to the virus, meningococcal disease is typically first felt by the onset of a sudden high fever and is easily mistaken for other common flus and illnesses.