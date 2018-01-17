Wallaby great helps save wallaby from Sydney Harbour Bridge

Strewth! You'd be hard pressed to find a more Aussie scenario - a wayward wallaby hopping along the Sydney Harbour Bridge. And it just so happened a Wallabies great was part of the rescue.

Motorists were caught by surprise when the furry creature jumped - without indicating - between cars from lanes eight to one - before bouncing onto the Cahill Expressway and onwards to Macquarie Street at 5am on Tuesday.

The male swamp wallaby was filmed by police as he calmly hopped along the nation's famous landmark, taking in the sights, before officers were able to catch him.In a very Australian turn of events, it's been revealed former Wallabies captain Nick Farr-Jones played a role in capturing the runaway wallaby.

Farr-Jones was driving to work on Tuesday morning when he saw police cars stopped on the Harbour Bridge.

Once he was told there was a wallaby on the loose, he did what he could to help.

"All I tried to do was help them catch it," he told 2GB radio.

"It's unprecedented to try and get a hold of a wallaby on the Harbour Bridge."

Dr. Larry Vogelnest, senior veterinarian at Taronga Zoo, checks a wallaby is checked at Taronga Wildlife Hospital. (Photo / AP)

NSW Police Inspector Kylie Smith said the six officers involved would probably never do another job like it in the city, and credited them for being "pretty nimble".

"When police arrived the wallaby refused to obey police directions and initially evaded police. A short foot pursuit then ensued and the wallaby was pursued along the Harbour Bridge," she told reporters.

Police on horseback were also called in to help, using their animal expertise to help detain the wallaby.

"I've never heard of a wallaby on the harbour bridge before," Ms Smith said.

"Sydney's got the best harbour in the world so I imagine he was taking in the view."

Smith said it was lucky the wallaby made his way onto the bridge when he did, as traffic hazards would have increased even one hour later.