'Volunteers' exploited in 'inhumane' conditions on Christchurch farm

An organic farm near Christchurch said to have fed workers with waste from supermarket bins as well as spoiled meat has been found to have exploited travellers for their labour.

Robinwood Farms Limited has been ordered to pay two people, determined by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) to have in fact been employees, over $5000 in lost wages.

It follows a Labour Inspectorate investigation which found that the company's farm, in Tai Tapu south of Christchurch, recruited "WWOOFers" (Willing Workers on Organic Farms) who were exploited for free labour.

While no records were kept on site, the company's sole director and shareholder, Julia Osselton, said that she had "over a thousand people" travel through her business every year, according to a press release from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

"Rather than enjoying a genuine volunteer experience, these people were exploited as free labour for the profit of Ms Osselton's businesses," said Labour Inspectorate national manager Stu Lumsden.

While Osselton claimed that these workers were WWOOFers engaged in a cultural and skill-based exchange, rather than employees, the inspectorate's investigation showed this was clearly not the case.

"It is not acceptable for businesses to attempt to evade their obligations by calling their workers volunteers and simply rewarding them with a bed and some food," Lumsden said.

The Inspectorate was told that food was routinely collected from waste bins at supermarkets before being fed to workers, along with spoilt meat.

A statement provided to the ERA by a work recalled 'inhumane' living conditions, where they slept in a small storage room under the stairs without proper ventilation or a heater.

The so-called 'volunteers' were working up to 40 hours per week, performing tasks such as gardening or cutting firewood for Osselton's profit, the MBIE statement said.

They were paid $120 per week in addition to food and accommodation - regardless of hours worked or what work they performed - with a visitors book on site showing many to be from overseas.

This account of the businesses was supported in witness accounts from two workers who both had worked for Robinwood Farms between November and December 2015.

Both said Osselton did not supply them with employment agreements, minimum wage or annual leave for their work. The ERA ruled they were each owed over $2600 in arrears.

MBIE said while penalties to be paid by Robinwood Farms for the breaches were still being discussed, the company could be liable for up to $20,000 per employee per breach.

"Wherever a worker is being rewarded in a business at whatever level, the Labour Inspectorate's starting position is that these people are employees and minimum employment standards apply."

On its Facebook page, Robinwood WWOOFing Farm is described as a "warm and comfortable home with an open fire which is lovely in the large lounge in the evenings, where you can relax or play and share some wine".

"The wonderful hosts will warmly welcome you in ten acres of land where you will meet:

The other travellers of the moment ... And also pigs, sheep, chickens, ducks, alpacas, Lavender the cow, Milo the goat, Ruck the crazy dog and the three cats".

It says people can stay as either WWOOFers or backpackers.

Robinwood Farms has been sought for comment.